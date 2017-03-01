Kelly sends a shout-out to Mshoza

Afro pop singer Kelly Khumalo is proud of fellow singing star Mshoza. Kelly took to her Instagram Kelly Khumalo to give a shout-out to Mshoza saying, “Yes you were born with it @mshozabhoza1 and no one can take that away from you, seeing you on @metrofmsa stage last weekend warmed my heart. Never let the Negative Noise Dim your light, I still think there no Female MC for Mshoza! #MyWCW #AbantuBamiLaba God has prepared the table Sit and eat baby girl,” Kelly said.

Kelly won the Best Female Album for My Truth, which she released late last year.

Both Mshoza and Kelly have had their fair share of negative publicity that threatened to ruin their careers, but they survived and are thriving.

