Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky’s romance ‘confirmed’ through Kim Kardashian’s picture

Kim Kardashian appeared to confirm her half-sister Kendall Jenner’s relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala on Monday night (01May17).

The 21-year-old model and rapper were first linked in June last year (16) after they were spotted partying in Paris, France. They have been seen together on a number of occasions since, but Kendall recently denied she had anything “longterm or serious” going on.

However, their romance seemed to be confirmed at the Met Gala when her half-sister Kim broke the event’s strict social media ban to share a picture of the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, and Kendall standing closely in front of each other in the corridor of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the picture, A$AP has his arms around Kendall’s waist and rests his hands on her bottom while Kendall’s sister Kylie could also be seen in the forefront, bent down on her phone as if she may also be taking a picture of them.

Kim, who went without husband Kanye West and wore an unusually demure white Vivienne Westwood dress, also broke the social media ban by sharing several pictures on Snapchat from inside the hall itself, including a snap of her seated at her table with Rihanna and Balmain fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, another with model Bella Hadid, Kylie, and her date, designer Donatella Versace, who created her sheer embellished gold gown.

Kylie also broke the ban by taking a star-studded selfie in the bathroom of the glitzy event which included Kim, Kendall, who posed to cheek to cheek with the rapper, and stars including Lily Aldridge, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Frank Ocean, Brie Larson and Paris Jackson.

Oscar-winning actress Brie took to Twitter later that evening to confirm she wasn’t supposed to be part of the selfie, she just happened to be in the bathroom at that moment.

When a Twitter user shared the picture and wrote in the caption, “Academy Award Winning actress Brie Larson surrounded by fans,” she retweeted the message and clarified, “I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous.”

© Cover Media