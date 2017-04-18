Leleti Khumalo on her marriage to Mbongeni Ngema

Legendary actress Leleti Khumalo recently opened up about her marriage to ex husband actor and playwright Mbongeni Ngema saying that before she left the 14 year marriage, she had considered divorced for a long time.

“I lived my 14-years of marriage for people, I wanted to please people and I stayed. I was like, ok, it’s going to work, but one day I woke up and told myself that’s it,” Leleti told Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele.

Leleti revealed that her mother was so happy that she left Mbongeni.

“I remember that night I was working on my script because I was still working on Generations. I finished my work, slept, woke up and then the first person I called was my mom. I told her ‘Ma, this is it, I’m finished.,” Leleti explained.

“And she was the happiest woman on earth, ma never told me that she was not happy for me in that marriage, she kept it a secret because she thought she would ruin my marriage but I decided that that was it and even Bab’ Ngema himself, he believed me. I was like that’s it, I’m not turning back, I’m not going to reverse back I had made up my mind,” she added.,

Leleti has since moved on from Mbongeni, in 2012 she got married to Skhuthazo Winston Khanyile.