Leshole Mabitsela is a lecturer in real life
Byon March 7, 2017
On screen, in SABC1’s drama Skeem Saam, he plays the role of Leshole Mabitsela, a shy and humble matric student who lives with his abusive alcoholic father. But in real life, Thabo Mkhabela is quite an over-achiever and worlds apart from his soapie alter ego.
Here are some the surprising facts that might shock you about Thabo:
- He is an Arts lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology.
- If he is not acting, he is doing poetry, motivating students and doing stage acting in theatre.
- He is a relative novice when it comes to the small screen. His first appearance on our screens was made just last year on Skeem Saam, an under-achiever who only improves as the character grows.
- He was born and raised in Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.
- He studied at the University of Limpopo and he is only 25 years of age.
Not what you expected, huh?