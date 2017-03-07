Leshole Mabitsela is a lecturer in real life

Thabo Mkhabela Instagram

On screen, in SABC1’s drama Skeem Saam, he plays the role of Leshole Mabitsela, a shy and humble matric student who lives with his abusive alcoholic father. But in real life, Thabo Mkhabela is quite an over-achiever and worlds apart from his soapie alter ego.

Here are some the surprising facts that might shock you about Thabo:

He is an Arts lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology.

If he is not acting, he is doing poetry, motivating students and doing stage acting in theatre.

He is a relative novice when it comes to the small screen. His first appearance on our screens was made just last year on Skeem Saam, an under-achiever who only improves as the character grows.

He was born and raised in Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

He studied at the University of Limpopo and he is only 25 years of age.

Not what you expected, huh?