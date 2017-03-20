Life after Idols SA Season 12 for runner-up Lucia Jakeni

Photo Crediti: Lucia Jakeni Instagram

Idols SA Season 12 runner-up Lucia Jakeni says she wishes to get a record deal to kickstart her music career after exiting the singing competition last year. She speaks to DRUM about her hopes and dreams, as well as how her life has changed after leaving Idols. She made the top five and she tells us what she has learnt.

How has life been since your Idols SA exit?

“It has been good so far. People now recognise me and they are very welcoming and loving. But it happened last year and I have learnt a lot as a singer. So I have to see what this year comes with.”

Any record deal so far?

“Sadly, I haven’t found a record deal so far. I would love to get a good record label and just sing because it’s my passion. It’s my gift. I don’t know how long it will take for me to find it but that’s my hope. It could happen this year, next week or three years from now. We will see.”

Since you’ve been on the competition, what advice would you give?

“You need to be patient and focused as a competitor. And also, make sure to not pick a song that is above your range. As far as Idols’ competition is concerned, song choice is everything.”

How are your children?

“I have two sons. They are fine though they ask me if I’m going back to Idols every time I dress up. I think they are scared that I will leave the again. They miss me but they are fine.”

What is your upcoming gig?

“I will be performing in Tsakane Stadium on Saturday (25 March) in the Pride concert for some of the contestants who have been on the Idols stage and I’m very excited. The likes of Thami Shobede and Mmatema Moremi will be there performing as well. Also, Karabo Mogane and Noma Khumalo will perform.”

What kind of genre would you go for if you get a record deal?

“I would want to do afro soul and afro jazz. I don’t mind pop and gospel.”