Minnie is ‘leaving’ Mzansi

Television personality Minnie Dlamini is leaving Mzansi, before you start panicking, Minnie is not leaving for good, she will be away for a few weeks.

Minnie will be headed to Russia during the FIFA Confederations Cup that starts this weekend on Saturday the 17th. The star will be presenting a show called From Russia with Love, which will feature the behind the scenes look at the tournament and some insights.

“I get to anchor my own show which I am very excited about and most of all I get to do what I love the most, talk about sport,” Minnie said.