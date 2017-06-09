Minnie on Itumeleng Khune

Picture: minniedlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini is busy planning her wedding to her fiance with producer Quinton Jones and she is supper excited about it. However as much as she is excited Minnie says that she at times looks back at her relationship with soccer player and wishes she had realized some things sooner.

“I wish I had woken up earlier. Not in a bad way, it’s just like sometimes you look back and wish you had woken up sooner,” Minnie said to DJ Fresh on The Fresh Breakfast.

Minnie and Itu dated for a while and split in 2014. During her time with Itu, Minnie used to post pictures of him and she has said before that she learned from that experience to keep her relationships private.