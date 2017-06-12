Minnie’s camp and Multichoice rubbish claims

Multichoice has disputed the rumors that they have offered R6 million to cover Minnie Dlamini and her fiance Quinton Jones’s wedding. Their reaction comes after some media reports over the weekend.

M-Net’s head of local entertainment Nondumiso Mabece confirmed that there have been in talks with Minnie to negotiate the broadcast rights for her traditional and western ceremonies.

” As a company policy we do not discuss the contents of contracts we enter into but we can confirm that the figure of R6 000 000 is incorrect,” she said.

Nondumiso revealed that their plan if their negotiations work is to do a three episode special broadcast of Minnie’s wedding.

Minnie’s publicist Sarit Tomlinson of Capacity Relations also confirmed that the talks have been taking place but no amount has been agreed on.

Minnie and Quinton are rumored to be getting married in September this year.