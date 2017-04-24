Mobi Dixon weds

DJ Mobi Dixon is now a married man. The star married the woman he calls ‘The Love of his life’ this past weekend.

Taking to his Instagram the star shared a picture of his wife and video of the celebration showing his excitement of this new chapter in his life.

“‘I am happy our families have been joined together officially and that according to our culture we are now one family,” Dixon said in one of the posts.

Dixon who opened up to DRUM earlier this year about his struggle with depression and drugs says he is happy about becoming a married man.

Here is a look at Mobi with his new wife.





Love of my life! ❤️ A post shared by Mobi Dixon (@mobidixon) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:33am PDT



