Mona Monyane shows off bikini body after baby
Mona Monyane back to her bikini body
It’s been almost 6 months since actress Mona Monyane and hubby Khulu Skenjana had their first baby and she is already looking amazing.
Mona shared pictures of herself wearing a bikini at the beach.
“The year (2016) my body showed me its majesty, its sheer magic, its ability to transform, to endure and overcome the thin line between life and death, to create life and bring it into the world and then to bounce right back,” she said.
Mona plays the role of Dr Nthabeleng on SABC 2 sopaie Muvhango.
2016 was the year I was stripped down, broken down, the year I died and the God in me was born. The year my body showed me it's majesty, it's sheer magic. It's ability to transform, to endure and overcome the thin line between life and death, to create life and bring it into the world and then to bounce right back. The year physical and spiritual clearly distinguished themselves in that moment. The girl in me died when the mother was born. I'm grateful for the downs as much as the ups because it made me stronger, more confident and grateful for everything I have. I'm ready for 2017. Here's to new beginnings, here's to love, family and success and here's to not accepting anything less than what I'm worth!#mamawaAhadi #moAfrika #queen #melanin #motherhood