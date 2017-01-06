Mona Monyane shows off bikini body after baby

Picture: Viclectic Artists Management

Mona Monyane back to her bikini body

It’s been almost 6 months since actress Mona Monyane and hubby Khulu Skenjana had their first baby and she is already looking amazing.

Mona shared pictures of herself wearing a bikini at the beach.

“The year (2016) my body showed me its majesty, its sheer magic, its ability to transform, to endure and overcome the thin line between life and death, to create life and bring it into the world and then to bounce right back,” she said.

Mona plays the role of Dr Nthabeleng on SABC 2 sopaie Muvhango.