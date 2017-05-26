MTN Joyous Celebration’s Talent Search is On

Have you ever dreamed of singing on some of South Africa’s and the world’s big stages? Well this is your chance internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning Gospel ensemble, MTN Joyous Celebration is looking for new voices to join them.

The cast auditions for 2018 will be held in three metropolitan cities – Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

Registration is currently open for Cape Town auditions only until Wednesday, 31st May at midday (12h00). All aspiring vocalists from South Africa and beyond, who would like to be a part of the pioneering Gospel music group are invited to SMS or WhatsApp their details (Name, Surname, ID Number and mobile number) to 073 217 3717 as a pre-registration. The Cape Town auditions will be held on Thursday, 30 May, Johannesburg 11 & 12 July and Durban 2 and 3 August

Lindelani Mkhize, Founder, says: “We have been fortunate to be the first Gospel group to initiate mentorship in music. We are not just a Gospel choir, we are here to help artists find their voice and use it. We are proud to have been instrumental in launching music careers of some of South Africa’s recognised artists.

We are about unearthing talent, grooming artists and giving them wings to fly as high as possible. When people see the sky as their runway, reaching for the stars is not far off. South Africa, we are calling on you to use this opportunity. Nothing is as fulfilling as contributing towards someone’s dream come true, and sharing God-given talents with the world. This is the platform to make it happen.”