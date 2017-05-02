My life has changed since I left Metro FM- Unathi

Media personality and business woman Unathi Msengana says her life has been very amazing ever since she left Metro FM. Unathi who left the show abruptly announcing her resignation on her Instagram to fans says she is having the time of her life.

“I sleep in now and am having so much fun. I am ratchet! I am doing things that I never used to do. I love it,” Unathi said on the Gareth Cliff Show on CliffCentral earlier today.

Unathi says she has been hanging with her friends and having a really good time and doesn’t miss radio.

“I don’t feel pressure and that is why I just left radio. I was on some ‘I don’t like what is going on right now and I am not going to put up with it anymore because I am great at what I do,” Unathi said on the show.

Unathi revealed that during this time when she is ‘unemployed’ she is living her best life and also working on her fitness journey book.

“I am in a very happy space,” Unathi added.