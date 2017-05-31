Nas: ‘America’s racism problem goes deeper than Donald Trump’

Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women held at the Sunset Tower Hotel - Arrivals Featuring: Nas Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 28 Jan 2017 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Hip-hop superstar Nas has written an open letter to the American people outlining the racial prejudice faced by African-Americans.

The 43-year-old rapper, real name Nasir Bin Olu Dara Jones, penned the letter, which describes the historic and current prejudice faced by black people, for New York magazine Mass Appeal.

Nas heavily criticised America’s current president Donald Trump, but wrote that the country’s problems were far deeper than its controversial leader.

“We all know a racist is in office,” he wrote. “People can talk their s**t. Comedians can sound racist. People can go through their moments of that s**t, but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth s**t.”

He added, “It’s the same way I felt as a youngster when Ronald Reagan was in office. My voice at that point didn’t f**kin’ matter to anybody. I didn’t care. You know what’s different today? I’m older, that means I’m more responsible. That means paying attention to what’s happening to my country.”

The star began his message to Americans by highlighting the controversies surrounding disgraced American footballer O.J. Simpson.

In 1995 Simpson was tried for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. He was acquitted but later found criminally liable for their deaths.

“The only way the black man gets a little piece in America is if he takes the O.J. stance: ‘I’m not black, I’m O.J,'” Nas wrote.

Before the murder case, Simpson was accused of shunning the black community in favour of cultivating an all-American image.

Nas added, “When you ignore the s**t that’s happening to people you can live in this fantasy, this American fantasy that you belong to… who? You ignore what’s happening, and that gives you peace. Because what’s going on is enough to make people insane.”

The rapper continued to criticise Trump but wrote that activists should create art rather than complain about the current U.S. president.

He concluded his message with the words, ” So, I don’t got time for lippin’ (complaining). I got time for actions. Anytime I’m speaking it’s action.”

© Cover Media