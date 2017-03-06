Nasty C honours his late mom, Veliswa

FOUR-time Metro FM Music Award winner, Junior “Nasty C” Ngcobo (20), is set to launch a three-city movie preview titled Veliswa in honour of his late mother on Thursday, 9 March at 19:30 for 20:00 at Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

The showcase will incorporate visuals of three singles of his Bad Hair Extensions album namely: Don’t Do It, Phases & Good Girls and Snapchat Hoes.

Directed by Kyle Lewis, Nasty C says the movie has very little to do with the songs but is to praise his mom.

Guests need only rock up at the cinema with their copy of Nasty C’s Bad Hair Extensions album to be granted a seat in the theater.

Watch the preview below:

