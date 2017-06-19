Nasty C in another award drama

Award winning hit maker and rapper Nasty C is involved in some awards drama again, this time it has to do with the upcoming BET Awards. Nasty C who is nominated in the Best International Act: Africa category alongside AKA, Babes Wodumo, Nigeria’s Davido‚ Wizkid and Ghanaian rapper Stonebwoy, was announced by the BET.com website as the winner of the award a week before the awards have taken place.

“An unforeseen technical issue on BET.com’s BET AWARDS show page resulted in several categories revealing randomly selected nominees as winners. We apologize for the confusion to all of the artists affected and to our fans,”BET said in a statement.

Mabala Noise spokesperson Mhlo Gumede said that Nasty C isn’t affected by the recent event and is instead focused on his career.

“BET have explained themselves and we have to accept it and see what happens. He is focused on making music and not on awards. If he wins it will be great but if he does not, he is still talented and life will go on,” Mhlo told TshisaLive.