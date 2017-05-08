Nicki Minaj gives away money to fans on Twitter for college

Nicki Minaj has thrilled her fans by offering to help them pay for college expenses.

The Anaconda hitmaker took to Twitter on Saturday (06May17) to promote a contest, which gives her fans a chance to attend the Billboard Music Awards with her later this month (May17) if they upload a video of themselves singing her song Regret in Your Tears.

After one fan asked her if she would pay his tuition, the rapper offered up funds if the follower could prove they were getting good grades.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur (with your) school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!” she replied. “Dead serious. Shld (sic) I set it up?”

Nicki started to receive a number of responses and took her time to personally answer each fan and grant their requests.

“NIC I STARTED OFF COLLEGE W A (sic) B A N G & I REALLY NEED HELP PAYING FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS PLEASE NIC,” one fan wrote.

“How much do u need?,” Nicki responded.

“@NICKIMINAJ I have $500 left of my tuition to be paid, single mother raising me and my lil (sic) bro.. from Queens, (New York), you would help me a lot,” another fan wrote.

“Got u (sic),” she replied.

Nicki responded to her fans for a couple hours before ending her generous spree. By the end of the giveaway session, she reportedly pledged over $25,000 (£19,300) in funds to her various fans.

“Ok u guys. It’s been fun,” she concluded. “Let me make those payments tmrw (sic) then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2.”

© Cover Media