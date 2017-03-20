‘No need to sell your soul or sleep your way to the top’- Busiswa

DRUM caught up with music sensation Busiswa Gqulu who has an upcoming album due. She says fans should expect afro beats, classic and club vibes from her work.

Describe your music to our readers.

“I just released a song called Ingqondo at the end of last year. Fans should expect an album anytime between now to next month. It’s titled Highly Favoured. I gave it that title because I feel like God has blessed me so much. And also, we are always busy and never thank fans so I use my upcoming dance album to thank God and my fans for such great support.”

What other projects is she involved in?

“I’d would love to venture into radio and television presenting because I have presented Stumbo Stomp on SABC1 for two seasons and I loved it. So that’s where people can catch me when I’m not doing music.”

What is her favourite song?

“I love the song Imali by Black Motion and Nokwazi. The song is great and that is what I’m currently belting out. I love it.”

How does she feel about her body image?

“I had a problem because I’m not a size 32 like I’m expected to be by the industry. But I have learnt to accept who I am over the years. Just because I don’t look like a doll with a weave and skinny body, it doesn’t mean I don’t have purpose in life.”

What’s her advice for aspiring musicians?

“This is for females in particular; they should be strong and assertive and believe in what they do. No need to sell your soul or sleep your way to the top. Don’t be afraid to be called a diva for being strong and assertive.”