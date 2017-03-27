Nolly Meje and Neo Ntlatleng are “only working together”

Nolly Nolz Instagram

Actress Noluthando ‘Nolly’ Meje dismissed claims that she has allegedly found love in the arms of fellow well-known actor Neo Ntlatleng.

Th e pair was spotted together at the South African Film and Television Awards where Nolly was allegedly smitten while taking pictures of Neo on stage as he was collecting an award with the cast of The Road (series on Mzansi Magic).

Nolly, who currently stars as Zukisa on SABC3 long-running soapie Isidingo has denied the allegations, saying they are only working together on a production and that media reports like these will get Neo into trouble with his real girlfriend.

The 31-year-old actress has previously dated the Skeem Saam actor Bongani Masondo, who is known as Mangaliso on the SABC1 soapie.