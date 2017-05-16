Nomzamo’s awkward fan encounter

Picture: @nomzamo_m/ Instagram

Actress and TV personality Nomzamo Mbatha’s first TV role was on Mzansi Magic show Isibaya. Ever since then, even though she has acted in other shows and movies, she says the show has had an impact in her life.

“It’s been a good ride being on Isibaya, I have stretched as an actress through paying Thandeka and I love that the character gets to play in storylines that affect real people,” Nomzamo tells DRUM.

Nomzamo explains that not too long ago while the polygamy story was airing she realised just how much it affected people when she was approached by a couple while she was at a restaurant.

“I had a couple approach me at a Mugg & Bean and the husband was like; ‘Please speak to my wife, she refuses for me to take a second wife’,” she recalls.

Nomzamo says even though that encounter was awkward they make her realise the impact the show and her role as an actress. “Such interactions make me realise that I am doing well as an actress in portraying the story lines,” she adds.

Nomzamo has played the character since 2013.