Ntando Duma apologises for her “offensive” comments about abortion

Image: Duma Ntando, Instagram

Model, actress and presenter Ntando Duma launched a string of “offensive” tweets about abortion which sparked a huge debate and outrage on Twitter. Since then, however, then the model has come forward to issue an apology and said, “I would like to apologise to anybody that I may have offended through my earlier tweets regarding a family member who has undergone a series of abortions.”

Ntando said she was “speaking from a concerned and emotional place without thinking of the consequences of my words and how offensive, hurtful, and insensitive they might be to, not just my family member, but anybody else that has gone through what she has ,whether by choice or not.”

She admitted to being at fault when she spoke about her relative’s private matters on a public platform and also apologised for the way in which she handled the situation, going as far as to call her actions “irresponsible”. “Indeed it was not my place to address her private matters on a public platform, even though she had addressed the matter on social media as well. I would like to express my most sincere apology for the irresponsible manner in which I wrote the tweets and I admit that I could’ve written those tweets in a more diplomatic and positive fashion.”

“Again I apologise. know that I was coming from a good place.”