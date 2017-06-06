Omuhle on why she wont date in entertainment again

Actress Omuhle Gela who has been previously linked to DJ Lulo Cafe and presenter Lunga Shabalala says she won’t ever date in the entertainment industry again.

“I will never date in this industry again,” Omuhle tells DRUM. She says she has done it before and has learned her lessons.

“I dated in the industry before and it didn’t end well. You never know what a guy wants from you, or what his agenda is, so you just have to be careful,” Omuhle adds.

Omuhle who has acted in shows like Umlilo, Zabalaza and Muvhango also opened up to DRUM about how she handles sex scenes.

“I warn my loved ones when I know there’s going to be a sex scene and I them not to watch,” she explains. Omuhle says watching those scenes is even awkward at times with her current boyfriend.