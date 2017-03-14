One on One with Melody Miya

UJFM Radio Personality, Bona Retsang presenter and Social Entrepreneur Melody Miya recently snagged the Gauteng Premier Award in Education at the GCR Youth Excellence Awards hosted by the Premier of Gauteng David Makhura in Pretoria.

DRUM caught up with Melody soon after winning the award to discuss the award, his career and more.

Q: Congratulations Melody, please tell us more about the award and what it is about?

A: Thank you; it is about my Read-A-Sat project that I created two years ago to help school learners from grade six and seven with their reading and writing skills; it’s also about skills development, mentorship, and career guidance. Currently we are working with Thulisa Primary School with 400 learners involved in the programme. We are in partnership with the University of Johannesburg residences and Early Childhood Development (ECD) to help, empower and mobiles young people to create solutions in their own community.

Q: Why radio & TV?

A: I love communicating with people, that’s the main reason I got into a career where you get to interact with people and talk.

Q: Highlights of your career so far?

A: Being selected to travel to Amsterdam to represent UJFM 95.4 as part of AfroVibes festival with the rest of the team.

I hosted an astonishing 146 MC gigs just in 2016 alone and aiming to be one of the most vibrant and eloquent hosts in South Africa.

I’m currently the youngest registered Boxing Ring Announcer in South Africa and hosted bouts that were televised on SABC 2 and Supersport (Live).

Q: What motivates and drives you?

A: My father, who has been unemployed for 22 years. He has been my pillar of strength as he put me through the best schools regardless of his financial situation. This has been my greatest inspiration. As a result of events in my life, I was depressed, stressed and suicidal and I’m currently working on an audio book, Your Pain is Your Power. I shared my experience as a young boy running a family Tuck Shop and Tavern to making waves in the youth development and entertainment sectors. My vision is simply to encourage others to be the light where there is darkness.

Q: What are your plans for 2017?

A: To be deeply focused on improving my skills, more than anything, as I believe I will become more mentally developed and become one of the most diverse entertainer on-air and television and to join a commercial radio station in 2017/8. Television is also part of my plans as a presenter and certainly working towards showcasing the best I have to offer.

Otherwise to continue growing my Read-A-Sat and Conquer Games programmes.