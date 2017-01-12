Penny Penny hits out at English backlash

Picture: Onkgopotse Koloti

Shangaan Disco musician Penny Penny’s reality show premiere set social media buzzing last night.

Papa Penny Ahee gives fans a glimpse into the colourful, extraordinary disco king’s world. However, the Mzansi Magic show had some people making light of Penny Penny’s English pronunciations.

5 minutes in…..and bra English is already dead. Rip dude. We will miss you. #papapennyahee — Morwa Malatsi (@mdu_malatsi) January 11, 2017

Stop complaining about Penny Penny's broken english. You dont even know your mother tongue. Mxm #TeamAfricanLingos #PapaPennyAhee — Karabo Masekela (@TheRealKaraboK) January 11, 2017

PapaPenny and Babes Wodumo are living examples that English doesn't pay bills #PapaPennyAhee — The real guy (@loyisogalada89) January 11, 2017

But Papa Penny could not care less about what people have to say, he tells us.

“I am not an English [speaker],” Penny Penny hits back.

“How I speak English does not change my life. I have been all over the world and people understand me nicely.”

He says people should prepare for a lot more “broken English” on the show in the coming weeks, and they should just sit back and enjoy it.

Penny Penny says the show has relaunched his career because young people who missed his music reign get to experience him all over again.

The singer who is a father-of-18 is the 68th child himself – his father who had a whopping 27 wives!

Catch Papa Penny Ahee at 8 pm on Wednesdays on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).