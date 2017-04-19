PICS: E! Search winner Katleho Sinivasan living it up in Hollywood

Image: Katleho Sinivasan Instagram

Shortly after winning The Search: E! Host South Africa competition, Katleho said “for as long as I can remember this has been my dream, I am ready for the world stage. I’ve always felt like the underdog and my turn to shine has come.”

Staying true to his word, he went in head first and is now taking on the American entertainment industry.

Here’s a look at what he’s been up to since winning the competition:

At the Universal Studios theme park🎡#KatTakesHollywood A post shared by Katleho Sinivasan (@kat_sinivasan) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Locked and Loaded. #mkmstyle #KatTakesHollywood A post shared by Katleho Sinivasan (@kat_sinivasan) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

🎥#KatTakesHollywood A post shared by Katleho Sinivasan (@kat_sinivasan) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Stay Tuned fam. #KatTakesHollywood A post shared by Katleho Sinivasan (@kat_sinivasan) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

So Drake shot a music video in this here Cadillac. #KatTakesHollywood A post shared by Katleho Sinivasan (@kat_sinivasan) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Santa Monica Beach🙂 A post shared by Katleho Sinivasan (@kat_sinivasan) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT