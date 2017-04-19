PICS: E! Search winner Katleho Sinivasan living it up in Hollywood
Byon April 19, 2017
Shortly after winning The Search: E! Host South Africa competition, Katleho said “for as long as I can remember this has been my dream, I am ready for the world stage. I’ve always felt like the underdog and my turn to shine has come.”
Staying true to his word, he went in head first and is now taking on the American entertainment industry.
Here’s a look at what he’s been up to since winning the competition:
Locked and Loaded. #mkmstyle #KatTakesHollywood
Stay Tuned fam. #KatTakesHollywood
