[PICS] Stars dazzle at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate

Picture: csa.global/Instagram

Mzansi celebrities dress up and show up at the 156th L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate festival

On Saturday 7 January 2017, Mzansi celebrities graced the 2017 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate festival in Cape Town.

Guests included the likes of actress Nomzamo Mbatha; who attended with boyfriend Maps Maponyana, Boity Thulo, comedian Siv Ngezi who all confidently pulled off the blue and white theme.

The first L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate race was run in 1861 with a prize of a five hundred sovereigns and a silver plate donated by Queen Victoria.

On the decks is our favourite @Euphonik at #LQPFestival2017 A photo posted by L'Ormarins Queen's Plate (@lqpct) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:08am PST

Minnie Dlamini

Day at the races @lqpct #LivingMyBestLife #LPQFestival2017 A photo posted by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:45am PST

Guests are now officially invited to take part in the Best Dressed Lady, Man and Hat competitions – Entries closes at 2pm. #LQPFestival2017 #LOrmarins #ItsaRush A photo posted by L'Ormarins Queen's Plate (@lqpct) on Jan 7, 2017 at 3:06am PST

#Queening #LQPFestival2017 #mimcoxlqp #LumeBeauty #CSAGlobal @quiteria_george #OwnYourThrone A photo posted by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:57am PST

#LQPFestival2017 A photo posted by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:10am PST

@iamsivn serving that #Xhosa opulence and regality , nicely done chap #lqpfestival2017 #lqp A photo posted by yanga madlala (@yangamadlala) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:39am PST