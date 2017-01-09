[PICS] Stars dazzle at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate
Byon January 9, 2017
Mzansi celebrities dress up and show up at the 156th L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate festival
On Saturday 7 January 2017, Mzansi celebrities graced the 2017 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate festival in Cape Town.
Guests included the likes of actress Nomzamo Mbatha; who attended with boyfriend Maps Maponyana, Boity Thulo, comedian Siv Ngezi who all confidently pulled off the blue and white theme.
The first L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate race was run in 1861 with a prize of a five hundred sovereigns and a silver plate donated by Queen Victoria.
Minnie Dlamini