[PICS] Stars dazzle at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate

By Qhama Dayile on January 9, 2017
Picture: csa.global/Instagram

Mzansi celebrities dress up and show up at the 156th L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate festival

On Saturday 7 January 2017, Mzansi celebrities graced the 2017 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate festival in Cape Town.

Guests included the likes of actress Nomzamo Mbatha; who attended with boyfriend Maps Maponyana, Boity Thulo, comedian Siv Ngezi who all confidently pulled off the blue and white theme.

The first L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate race was run in 1861 with a prize of a five hundred sovereigns and a silver plate donated by Queen Victoria.

On the decks is our favourite @Euphonik at #LQPFestival2017

A photo posted by L'Ormarins Queen's Plate (@lqpct) on

Minnie Dlamini

Day at the races @lqpct #LivingMyBestLife #LPQFestival2017

A photo posted by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

#Queening #LQPFestival2017 #mimcoxlqp #LumeBeauty #CSAGlobal @quiteria_george #OwnYourThrone

A photo posted by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

#LQPFestival2017

A photo posted by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on

@iamsivn serving that #Xhosa opulence and regality , nicely done chap #lqpfestival2017 #lqp

A photo posted by yanga madlala (@yangamadlala) on

At the 2nd day of #LQPfestival2017 with dearest Patrice Motsepe

A photo posted by Cercle Magazine (@ccercle) on