Terry’s taking it back to the beach and having the time of her life time playing cool music “back to the Beach” by Shekhinah & Kyle Deutsch

Terry shared her pictures on Instagram, see the pictures and a video below:

Let’s take it back to be beach 🌊🐬🌴🍹 A video posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:26am PST

Bondi 💕👙🐬🌴🌺☀️🍋 A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:14am PST

🌊🐬🌺 A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:21am PST

A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:33pm PST