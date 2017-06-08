PICTURES: Bonang, Zahara, Nomzamo and Dineo like you have never seen them before

For over 60 years DRUM has been taking pictures and documenting stories and images of South African celebrities, politicians, newsmakers and more. As much as most of the images we have taken have been printed, some haven’t been seen. So in the spirit of Throwback Thursday we rounded up a few pictures of some of the current leading ladies in Mzansi that we haven’t shared with you before. You may have seen similar in our publication or sister publication YOU, but the images below haven’t been seen before.
So go ahead and have a look;
Media personality and business woman Bonang Matheba
Television and radio personality Dineo Ranaka
Actress and television personality Nomzamo Mbatha
Award winning muso Zahara
Television and radio personality Lerato Kganyago
Media personality and business woman Nonhle Thema
Television and Radio personality Pearl Modiadie