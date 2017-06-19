PICTURES: Inside Thembisa’s weekend
Byon June 19, 2017
Television and radio personality Thembisa Mdoda along with her sisters threw a thanksgiving party for their family this weekend. The party was attended by not only Mdoda family members but some close friends. Thembisa’s Our Perfect Wedding boss Basetsana Kumalo also attended the party. Thembisa who has often spoke highly about Basetsana called Basetsana and her father her heros.
Here’s a look inside the party;
F A M I L Y ❤ !!! #MdodaThanksgiving
My superheroes. My dad and my boss ❤☀😍🔥📣 !!! #MdodaThanksgiving
Anele Mdoda with her dad cute😀☺☺☺#mdodathanksgiving
The Bala’s great weekend vibes #mdodathanksgiving
