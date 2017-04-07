PICTURES: Out and about with Enhle and Rami

Image: Rami Chuene Twitter

Media and Television heavy weights came out to play on Thursday night for the screening of the new ETV drama series Broken Vows and they looked stunning.

The launch of the series happened at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel at The Westcliff in Johannesburg and along with it, the shows air date was announced for Monday, 10 April at 8PM.

It was nothing short of a star studded event.

Here’s a look at what went down at the screening:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 « » Enhle Mbali and Rami Chuene Enhle Mbali Nambitha Ben-Mazwi‏ Emmanuel Castis , Nomsa Nene and Sello Sebotsane Nambitha Ben-Mazwi‏ Broken Vows Cast members Nomsa Nene Shaleen Surtie-Richards Before Screening Thapelo Mokoena

Image Cred: Agata Jarosz/Enhle Mbali/25/8 PR SOLUTIONS‏/Nambitha Ben-Mazwi‏/etvBrokenVows/Rami Chuene /ETV website/Twitter