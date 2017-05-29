PICTURES: #SAMA23 showstopper looks

Sun City was a hive of activity as the 23rd South African Music Awards were underway – and where there’s a glitzy event, there’s a red carpet. Mzansi’s A-listers, particularly the ladies, didn’t disappoint. From Bonang Matheba in a red-hot number to Nomzamo Mbatha’s elegant white frock, we chose five looks that owned the night.

Have a look at our top picks and let us know what you think in the poll below:

#HerVocalExcellency #hervocalhighness #SAMA23 A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on May 27, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Sublime. Dress: @vanessa_gounden Make up: @moda_by_rea Hair styled by: @candiandcosalon A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on May 28, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

👀 A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on May 27, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Thank you @kgosilesego | @Cinnelstore 💫🌸 Shoes: @preview_designer_collection ❤ 📸 @aust_malema A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 28, 2017 at 12:53am PDT