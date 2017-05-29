PICTURES: #SAMA23 showstopper looks

By Drum Digital on May 29, 2017
Kelly


Sun City was a hive of activity as the 23rd South African Music Awards were underway –  and where there’s a glitzy event, there’s a red carpet. Mzansi’s A-listers, particularly the ladies, didn’t disappoint. From Bonang Matheba in a red-hot number to Nomzamo Mbatha’s elegant white frock, we chose five looks that owned the night.

Have a look at our top picks and let us know what you think in the poll below:

 

Who was your belle of the #SAMA23

