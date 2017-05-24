Body goals… body goals everywhere!

Summer bodies are indeed made in winter which is why we are counting down eight South African celebs who have built their dream bodies — and are definitely motivating us to do the same.

Dineo Moeketsi

She may be one of SA’s hottest it girls, but Dineo’s never been shy about sharing her fitness goals with fans. She started her get-fit journey in 2013 and has been slaying ever since.

Before:

Post-work #VEntertainment A post shared by Dineo Moeketsi (@dineomoeketsi) on Feb 25, 2013 at 8:41am PST



After:

Celebrating thine fancy-face @ofentsemht in @official_maven 👑👑👑 A post shared by Dineo Moeketsi (@dineomoeketsi) on May 1, 2016 at 11:09am PDT

Kabelo Mabalane

This has to be one of the most iconic weight-loss stories to ever gain popularity in South Africa. The former TKZ member completely turned his life around — lost weight, got clean from drugs, wrote a book and even did a weight-loss reality show to help other people who are struggling with their weight.

Before:

Who ate all the burgers? A post shared by KabeloMabalane (@kabelomabalane) on May 12, 2013 at 12:36am PDT

After:

My only competition is the man in the mirror!! #YouagainstYou A post shared by KabeloMabalane (@kabelomabalane) on Dec 7, 2015 at 5:31am PST

Unathi Msengana

Singer and Idols judge Unathi has also been very open about her battle to get fit and healthy. Now that she has lost the weight and revealed the pecks, she’s encouraging others to get up and get active too.

Before:

Good Morning! Hope! Courage! Dream hard enough to make it YOUR REALITY!!!!!!! A post shared by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

After:

My body is having conversations on its own! UOne we pack is asking uSix we pack if this thing is STILL happening!!!!!!!! Yhhhhhaaaaasssss the sixpack is UNITING!!!! Slowly A post shared by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Lloyd Cele

Idols Season 7 runner-up Lloyd Cele has been flaunting his new ripped out bod on Instagram — and the fans are loving it! He writes about how he has lost almost 18 kg and is loving how he looks and feels now.

Before:

FJCRUISER Brand Ambassador A post shared by Lloyd Cele (@lloydcele) on Feb 8, 2013 at 6:59am PST

After:

Zolani Mahola

The Freshly Ground artist use to sing “Even though I have fat thighs, flabby arms, my pot belly still gives good loving” — but that potbelly has now been transformed into a six-pack of note!

Before:

Doing what I love most… #sing #singing #vocal #music #instamusic #instamood #artist #dowhatyoulove A post shared by Zolani Mahola (@zolani) on May 14, 2015 at 8:39am PDT

After:

#flashbackfriday so proud of myself, worked hard to get here! One love y’all! #workout #livinghealthy #livinghealthyisalifestyle #lifestyle #love #onelove A post shared by Zolani Mahola (@zolani) on May 8, 2015 at 9:06am PDT

Mika Stefano

Known for being a celeb lifestyle blogger, Mika Stefano transformed his body and ended up becoming a professional trainer. He was often teased about his weight as he was in the public eye but definitely managed to shut the haters up when he began revealing his new toned bod.

Before:

After:

#SummerSixteen A post shared by Mika Stefano (@mikastefano) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:07am PST

Clinton Brink

Okay, let’s be honest, Clinton was never “overweight” but what he did do was become one of the sexist men in South Africa after starting a workout program that would go on to totally rip out his muscles. The beautiful thing about his journey was that he took it with his wife Steffion Brink. They win at this workout couple goals thing.

Before and after

Tumi Morake

Comedian and former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Tumi Morake shocked the country with her weight-loss transformation. She always exuded confidence — so she’s the perfect example of loving yourself just the way you are and then improving because it is what makes you happy.

Before:

After: