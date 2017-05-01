PICTURES: What celebs are up to this holiday
Byon May 1, 2017
There is never a dull moment in the lives of celebrities and this long weekend was not an exception. Here’s a look at what some of your favorite celebs have been getting up to;
Lerato Kganyago partied with her younger brother Thato
Bonang hosted the Namibian Music Awards in Namibia
….my wonderful co-host, Namibian personality, Mappz…. such a gentleman!!! 🙏🏽🇳🇦❤ #Namibia #NAMA2017 📸 @inophotography35
Basetsana Kumalo had some fun adventure in Sun City
Haawueeeng….Mazishe….Nazoooo… One life to live(my kids asked me before taking the dive).. Mommy what are you doing..I didn’t have much time to answer, they will read this later and some of them when they are much older…., “make your life count and live it fully. Don’t ever live a life of regret, once is all you have and if you do it right, once is enough! Go forth, love much; love enough and laugh out loud! Make your footprints count, that you were once here. Make sure you leave this world a better place than you found it.” Mara nami ndithanda izinto or is it the other way around…L.O.T Liker Of Things! #MotherOfTribe she is……life lesson : live bravely, live courageously, live truthfully, live joyfully, live happily,live authentically, DO YOU everyday!!! YAAAAASSS I AM BESIDES MYSELF THAT I DID IT!!!!👊👍👆✌👌✊👏💪 Thank you Lord for the gift of my life, the air that I breath and the joy in my soul. I take none of it for granted. I am loved! That I know for sure!
Thembisa Mdoda is having some mommy time with her kids at some resort
Wrapped🎬. Finally arrived at the resort, dinner and downtime with my boys. I’m so sick but seeing their faces 😍😭😍😭😍. A family that prays together…
DJ Zinhle was in her hometown in Dannhauser in KZN
Cassper Nyovest’s family joined him at his Newtown Junction store
God forbid, if I lost everything i managed to achieve but still have these people in my life, I would’ve lost nothing at all. They mean everything to me. Family over everything.
AKA got to hangout with the legendary Penny Penny this weekend
Maps enjoyed some time by the coast
