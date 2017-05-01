PICTURES: What celebs are up to this holiday

There is never a dull moment in the lives of celebrities and this long weekend was not an exception. Here’s a look at what some of your favorite celebs have been getting up to;

Lerato Kganyago partied with her younger brother Thato

Always by my side @thato_kganyago 🖤 A post shared by Leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:28am PDT

Bonang hosted the Namibian Music Awards in Namibia

….my wonderful co-host, Namibian personality, Mappz…. such a gentleman!!! 🙏🏽🇳🇦❤ #Namibia #NAMA2017 📸 @inophotography35 A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

Basetsana Kumalo had some fun adventure in Sun City

Thembisa Mdoda is having some mommy time with her kids at some resort

Wrapped🎬. Finally arrived at the resort, dinner and downtime with my boys. I’m so sick but seeing their faces 😍😭😍😭😍. A family that prays together… A post shared by Thembisa Mdoda (@thembisamdoda) on Apr 30, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

DJ Zinhle was in her hometown in Dannhauser in KZN

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Cassper Nyovest’s family joined him at his Newtown Junction store

God forbid, if I lost everything i managed to achieve but still have these people in my life, I would’ve lost nothing at all. They mean everything to me. Family over everything. A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

AKA got to hangout with the legendary Penny Penny this weekend

THE PAPA PENNY WAY ↗️ 📸 by @blaq_smith 🇿🇦🔝 A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Maps enjoyed some time by the coast