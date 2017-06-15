PICTURES: Zookey is doing just fine

By Drum Digital on June 15, 2017
7582419e-be28-4d2f-b3a7-ed6ea04336b1


The last time radio personality and business woman Zukiswa “Zookey Zarling” Vutela made headlines, it was in connection with the drama that involved her and actor Kay Sibiya over the child the two allegedly share. After those reports and a tell all in DRUM , Zookey has been laying low and keeping a low profile, but now she is back and she reveals that she has been doing just fine.

DRUM hangout with Zookey today in Durban at the launch of a the Bikers and  4pipes event that she is hosting. “I have put all the unnecessary drama behind me and enjoying my life,” Zookey says.

She says she and her kids are doing well and her business has been booming. The event is close to her heart as it will be a mass ride against women abuse; “There have been many cases of women abuse lately and this is our way of taking a stand.  The event will also showcase some cool elements of glam, fun and show safety tips to women.”

The event takes place the day before the Vodacom Durban July, Kwesta, Riky Rick, King Sfiso and other acts.

“It’s going to be great,” Zookey says.

Here’s a look inside the launch of the event earlier today;

0e284dc0-459d-4950-b2e1-71a807bb0576

1cde19b4-3adf-4e2b-9290-da3de70c0d14

2b951fbd-22de-4a67-8103-9e5d863d2864

945a7cb5-db01-42cb-82fb-75f2d562334e

6886a2bf-959b-45b0-bdd1-04bcbc52bb24

c90e99fa-214f-4d71-96b0-54dcf8589779

c673f82a-2dab-4b0a-b8ef-040a5e0fe7e8

ea40468a-61a3-43eb-9f8f-1e4f33ec4ed3

ee3daac6-73c5-41cc-a5bb-e50eb28fbb80

 