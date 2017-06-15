PICTURES: Zookey is doing just fine

The last time radio personality and business woman Zukiswa “Zookey Zarling” Vutela made headlines, it was in connection with the drama that involved her and actor Kay Sibiya over the child the two allegedly share. After those reports and a tell all in DRUM , Zookey has been laying low and keeping a low profile, but now she is back and she reveals that she has been doing just fine.

DRUM hangout with Zookey today in Durban at the launch of a the Bikers and 4pipes event that she is hosting. “I have put all the unnecessary drama behind me and enjoying my life,” Zookey says.

She says she and her kids are doing well and her business has been booming. The event is close to her heart as it will be a mass ride against women abuse; “There have been many cases of women abuse lately and this is our way of taking a stand. The event will also showcase some cool elements of glam, fun and show safety tips to women.”

The event takes place the day before the Vodacom Durban July, Kwesta, Riky Rick, King Sfiso and other acts.

“It’s going to be great,” Zookey says.

Here’s a look inside the launch of the event earlier today;