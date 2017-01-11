Sarah Langa and husband Jehan go all out for their white wedding

Sarah and Jahen’s dream wedding

Fashion blogger Sarah Langa and businessman Jahen Mackay recentky celebrated their white wedding at The Munro Boutique Hotel in Hyde park, Johannesburg.

Sarah’s star-studded guest list included the likes of Top Billing presenters Bonang Matheba and Lorna Maseko, make-up artist Vuyo Varoy and model Melody Molale.

The theme for the wedding was Black Tie and everyone came dressed t he nines.

“Sarah and Jehan looked amazing and we are so happy for them,” said a guest.

Sarah and Jehan changed from the white wedding outfit to their Muslim wear, both created by celebrity designer Gert Johan Coetzee.

All I wanna do is bring out the best in you and make you laugh everyday A photo posted by Mrs Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:58am PST

Love Lives Here! Congratulations #SarahandJehan (I asked the bride if I may post of her before she posts of herself, she said yes. This is my favourite photo) A photo posted by C E L E S T E K H U M A L O (@celestekhu) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:33pm PST

Sarah and Jehan’s second look

2016 nothing but love. A photo posted by Mrs Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:04pm PST

Vuyo Varoy

December 16…#SarahAndJehanWedding A photo posted by Vuyo Varoy (@vuyovaroy) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:09am PST

Lorna Maseko

When Sarah & Jehan say "I Do" | Love Is A Beautiful Thing A photo posted by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:44am PST

Kefilwe Mabote

Celebrating Sarah&Jehan's wedding A photo posted by Kefilwe Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:47am PST

Bonang Matheba