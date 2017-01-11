Sarah Langa and husband Jehan go all out for their white wedding
Byon January 11, 2017
Sarah and Jahen’s dream wedding
Fashion blogger Sarah Langa and businessman Jahen Mackay recentky celebrated their white wedding at The Munro Boutique Hotel in Hyde park, Johannesburg.
Sarah’s star-studded guest list included the likes of Top Billing presenters Bonang Matheba and Lorna Maseko, make-up artist Vuyo Varoy and model Melody Molale.
The theme for the wedding was Black Tie and everyone came dressed t he nines.
“Sarah and Jehan looked amazing and we are so happy for them,” said a guest.
Sarah and Jehan changed from the white wedding outfit to their Muslim wear, both created by celebrity designer Gert Johan Coetzee.
Sarah and Jehan’s second look
Vuyo Varoy
Lorna Maseko
Kefilwe Mabote
Bonang Matheba