Sarah Langa and husband Jehan go all out for their white wedding

By Qhama Dayile on January 11, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-11 at 2.13.25 PM


Sarah and Jahen’s dream wedding

Fashion blogger Sarah Langa and businessman Jahen Mackay recentky celebrated their white wedding at The Munro Boutique Hotel in Hyde park, Johannesburg.

Sarah’s star-studded guest list included the likes of Top Billing presenters Bonang Matheba and Lorna Maseko, make-up artist Vuyo Varoy and model Melody Molale.

The theme for the wedding was Black Tie and everyone came dressed t he nines.

“Sarah and Jehan looked amazing and we are so happy for them,” said a guest.

Sarah and Jehan changed from the white wedding outfit to their Muslim wear, both created by celebrity designer Gert Johan Coetzee.

Sarah and Jehan’s second look

Vuyo Varoy

Lorna Maseko

Kefilwe Mabote

Bonang Matheba

