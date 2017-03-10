SEE: Bonang’s new BFF

Image: Lorna Maseko Instagram

Remember how, for a couple of years Bonang used to slay on social media and hang out with BFF Idols judge and radio presenter Somizi Mhlongo

However, since the two had a ‘break up’ late 2015 she hasn’t showed off with any BFF until recently.

The stars new BFF seems to be her Top Billing colleague and business women Lorna Maseko and the two have become inseparable and have been attending events together spending time and slaying us on social media.

Here’s a look at some of their cute posts together.

….Lovely night!! #HostWithTheMost #blackgirlmagic #MustBeThatAfricanButter #TheSearchSA A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Whaaaaaa’de do, whaaaaaa’de do 👄 A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:40am PST

When a friend comes to the restaurant to save a distressed friend!!! A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:33am PST

Things From Yesterday | SarahAndJehanWedding | A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on Dec 17, 2016 at 5:00am PST