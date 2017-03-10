SEE: Bonang’s new BFF
Remember how, for a couple of years Bonang used to slay on social media and hang out with BFF Idols judge and radio presenter Somizi Mhlongo
However, since the two had a ‘break up’ late 2015 she hasn’t showed off with any BFF until recently.
The stars new BFF seems to be her Top Billing colleague and business women Lorna Maseko and the two have become inseparable and have been attending events together spending time and slaying us on social media.
Here’s a look at some of their cute posts together.
