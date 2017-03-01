SEE: Cassper Nyovest’s new album titled #Thuto

Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest fans, you need to brace yourself for AbutiFillup’s new album titled Thuto.

The multi-award winning rapper has announced a drop date for his album to which he had admitted it will be “his best work” by far.

Cassper (born as Refilwe Phoolo) is set to release his third studio album on the 7 May this year and was seen with American R&B singer Goapele in studio recently.

800k !!! Let me thank y’all with the album cover real quick. — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) March 1, 2017

He posted the art cover of the new album on his Instagram captioned: “#Thuto 07/05/2017 Get Ready”.

#Thuto 07/05/2017 Get Ready A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

His previous recorded albums Tsholofelo and Refilwe went double platinum.