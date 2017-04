Rapper Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye who was released three months ago from prison on parole has just released his music video for his new song Ke Kopa Tshwarelo and his an emotional video.

In the video Jub Jub shows himself as an inmate in prison and has legendary singer Tshepo Tshola who features on the song play his father.

Here’s a look at the emotional video;