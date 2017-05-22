SEE: Linda Mtoba’s honeymoon
May 22, 2017
Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba who had her traditional wedding in March finally had her white wedding and she is having a great time with her husband on honeymoon.
Linda has been giving us major holiday envy with her posts;
Here’s a look at her dreamy honeymoon;
