SEE: Linda Mtoba’s honeymoon

By Drum Digital on May 22, 2017
Linda Mt


Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba who had her traditional wedding in March finally had her white wedding and she is having a great time with her husband on honeymoon.

Linda has been giving us major holiday envy with her posts;

Here’s a look at her dreamy honeymoon;

 

A wife.

A post shared by Mrs Linda “Oyena” M (@linda_mtoba) on

 

Signing Nice off…

A post shared by Mrs Linda “Oyena” M (@linda_mtoba) on

 

Umuntu wakhe. When you gotta swim and slay, loving my @gabrielle_swimwear cozzie 🍃

A post shared by Mrs Linda “Oyena” M (@linda_mtoba) on

 

My husband the photographer.

A post shared by Mrs Linda “Oyena” M (@linda_mtoba) on

 

Places & spaces.

A post shared by Mrs Linda “Oyena” M (@linda_mtoba) on

 

A happy wife 😊 #StillsByHubby

A post shared by Mrs Linda “Oyena” M (@linda_mtoba) on

 

Clean. #StillsByHubby 😂

A post shared by Mrs Linda “Oyena” M (@linda_mtoba) on

 

Charlie & me.

A post shared by Mrs Linda “Oyena” M (@linda_mtoba) on

 

 