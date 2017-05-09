SEE: Our favorite Brenda Fassie moments #RememberingBrendaFassie

By Drum Digital on May 9, 2017
South Africa’s legendary songbird Brenda Fassie died this day 13 years ago and we compiled a few of our favorite moments from the star’s life.

Rest in peace MaBrrr, Queen of African Pop and Madonna of the townships. 13 years later, your legacy lives on!

Brenda's relationship with her son Bongani was admirable

Madiba and Brenda

Who could forget Brenda's lavish wedding!

After Brenda got this hairstyle became extremely popular

 

 

 

 

 