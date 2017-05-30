SEE: Social media makes #mampintshachallenge trend
Byon May 30, 2017
After he ranted about his fiance Babes Wodumo not winning at the SAMAs 23 this weekend, social media started to mimick kwaito star Mampintsha’s video with some really funny videos. In his initial video Mampintsha looked emotional and social media took jibes at that.
Here’s a look at some of the tweets and videos that made #mampintshachallenge trend
“@seipatimasango: #MampintshaChallenge 😂😂😂😂😂 this country is baws…junk status kalok😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CEdRYpQZFU“lmao I’m defeated 😂😂😂😂😂😢😢
— TanzwaniNdou (@Tanzwani_N) May 30, 2017
This #MampintshaChallenge has had me in stitches all day. So lenna I’m trying! My Zulu is not the greatest but TswanaGirl be trying😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oSRHFUazEP
— ❤👑 *BlackBone*👑❤ (@Lebo_M_29) May 30, 2017
#MampintshaChallenge Accepted pic.twitter.com/2E0tkQ4A37
— SANDILE LUCKY NTULI (@SANDS_NTULI) May 30, 2017
We have been wanting Dzaddy! NINOMONA #MampintshaChallenge pic.twitter.com/5XsT7gKaMy
— BABES WAMALEYVELS (@lasizwe) May 30, 2017
#MampintshaChallenge This is a serious matter 😂😂😂😂#BabesChallenge pic.twitter.com/FxTjyJlM2L
— soulistic_Virgo (@slindi_simelane) May 30, 2017
#MampintshaChallenge #SAMA23 @skhumbi 🤣 ninomona why did he mention the kids konje 😏 pic.twitter.com/iUNKynNM5v
— Gugu Bhengu (@GuguBhengu) May 30, 2017
Ay Mampintsha ndoda what you did was really unprofessional.hayike! #MampintshaChallenge uBabes weFok’man😂😂🎬 @skhumbi pic.twitter.com/ue1HGlkOM3
— Sbusiso Xulu (@SbuKissweqaba) May 30, 2017