SEE: Social media makes #mampintshachallenge trend

After he ranted about his fiance Babes Wodumo not winning at the SAMAs 23 this weekend, social media started to mimick kwaito star Mampintsha’s video with some really funny videos. In his initial video Mampintsha looked emotional and social media took jibes at that.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets and videos that made #mampintshachallenge trend

This #MampintshaChallenge has had me in stitches all day. So lenna I’m trying! My Zulu is not the greatest but TswanaGirl be trying😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oSRHFUazEP — ❤👑 *BlackBone*👑❤ (@Lebo_M_29) May 30, 2017