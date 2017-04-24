SEE: Why actor Unathi Platyi is our #MCM

We first saw actor Unathi Platyi in Season one of hit show Heist and he is now currently on SABC 2 telenovela Keeping Score. Unathi is not only talented but he has a great body, that is why we are crushing on him this Monday as our MCM.

Have a look at some of his great pictures to prove why he deserves to be MCMed;









I'm still gonna make it, I'm in the making. #process #mbazo #keepingscore #selfbelief A post shared by Unathi Platyi (@unathiplatyi) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:54am PDT





U know but you acting like u don't know. #return #beast #noplay #fitness A post shared by Unathi Platyi (@unathiplatyi) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT















