Social media makes fun about #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow
Byon January 6, 2017
As we know, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been released from prison after serving four years of his eight years sentence
But Black Twitter lost the chill and now there’s #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow trend, just to make sure that he’s kept up to speed about what’s been going down on the outside world.
Check the funny Tweets:
Blackberry is just a fruit again!!! #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow
— Big C (@MakamuSiyabonga) January 5, 2017
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow Babes Wodumo’s Thighs
— uBongz WeGTi (@SpaceBongz_) January 5, 2017
Bonang has a PHD in Bricklaying #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow
— Abuti_Ben (@bennyskhwary) January 5, 2017
There is a Shebeen in Saxonwold, ran by a Moreki from India #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow
— Vusani T (@Mavusana4sho) January 5, 2017
/||\_
_/¯ ¯\_watch me Whip
…\
…..|| \_
_/¯ ¯\_watch me Nae Nae
…\
….|| \_
_/¯ ¯\_
— Legendary (@ThokozaniTeekay) January 6, 2017
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow Its January no one is playing that Dr Malinga Song. Abantu baya lala manje pic.twitter.com/bXbzOptn7Q
— Issa (@Events_Loft) January 6, 2017
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow The SABC now plays 90% local content…and you have new song, who gave you the memo?
— Mkhokheli Bandla (@Mkho_Bandla) January 6, 2017