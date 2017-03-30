Social media reacts to Papa Penny paying R200 for lobola
Byon March 30, 2017
Fans and viewers of the hit TV show stormed social media on Wednesday night after Papa Penny managed to negotiate a lobola price down to only R200
Here’s a look at what social media had to say:
With R200 for lobola, can Papa Penny be our new finance minister, the Guptas will get nothing out of this country. #PapaPennyAhee
— Maanda N (@maanda23) March 29, 2017
So they went to a lobola negotiation with only R200 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/h3LGLLW0p9
— VenRap (@VhoMrapper) March 29, 2017
LMFAO Papa Penny a re o tshwere R200 when they said he must pop out R30K. #PapaPennyAhee
— Mabushi Mawela (@Mr_Mawela) March 29, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee R200 for Lobola , i need Penny in my life
— Aphelele™ (@JustAPEX_) March 29, 2017
Ppl need to understand that lobola negotiations are based on skill & strategy. That R200 amount was pure skill frm Penny. #PapaPennyAhee
— Atamelang’s finest™ (@BathoBatena) March 29, 2017
When you about to marry & u heard that #PapaPennyAhee can negotiate to get u a wife for only R200 so u rushing to get him pic.twitter.com/hgKoKye8Oo
— nonFollo=unFollo (@Ernest_Selala) March 29, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee R200 it could have been due to this pic.twitter.com/UK7lIuThmS
— Dinnny_kay (@dinykay) March 29, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee when u think Jimmy Tau paid R200k for lobolo while PennyPenny can negotiate R30k to R200.00 pic.twitter.com/8DKKf9DOTV
— Vusi AB Miya (@VusiAB_22) March 29, 2017