Social media reacts to Papa Penny paying R200 for lobola

Image: Papa Penny Penny Instgram

Fans and viewers of the hit TV show stormed social media on Wednesday night after Papa Penny managed to negotiate a lobola price down to only R200

Here’s a look at what social media had to say:

With R200 for lobola, can Papa Penny be our new finance minister, the Guptas will get nothing out of this country. #PapaPennyAhee — Maanda N (@maanda23) March 29, 2017

So they went to a lobola negotiation with only R200 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/h3LGLLW0p9 — VenRap (@VhoMrapper) March 29, 2017

LMFAO Papa Penny a re o tshwere R200 when they said he must pop out R30K. #PapaPennyAhee — Mabushi Mawela (@Mr_Mawela) March 29, 2017

#PapaPennyAhee R200 for Lobola , i need Penny in my life — Aphelele™ (@JustAPEX_) March 29, 2017

Ppl need to understand that lobola negotiations are based on skill & strategy. That R200 amount was pure skill frm Penny. #PapaPennyAhee — Atamelang’s finest™ (@BathoBatena) March 29, 2017

When you about to marry & u heard that #PapaPennyAhee can negotiate to get u a wife for only R200 so u rushing to get him pic.twitter.com/hgKoKye8Oo — nonFollo=unFollo (@Ernest_Selala) March 29, 2017

#PapaPennyAhee R200 it could have been due to this pic.twitter.com/UK7lIuThmS — Dinnny_kay (@dinykay) March 29, 2017