Social media reacts to Riky Rick leaving Mabala Noise

Riky Rick took to his social media yesterday to confirm his departure from Mabala Noise, and wasting no time, social media went in on both Riky Rick and Mabala Noise

Riky said he prayed about the decision before making it final and then when he was confident, he decided to leave the label and move forward.

After long prayer and conversation with God, I am no longer part of @Mabala_NoiseBlessings to everyone there. Thank you for the love. — #STAYSHINING (@rikyrickworld) 13 March 2017

Shortly after that, social media decided to add their comment on the matter and reminded Riky that Julius Malema warned him about Mabala Noise in the past and he told Julius in response to stop lying to the people.

When @Julius_S_Malema said @Mabala_Noise was shady @rikyrickworld was the 1st person to tweet “stop lying to the people” now we must listen🤔 pic.twitter.com/yHsJSjvnAL — Sewela (@sewela31) 13 March 2017

Riky rick at Mabala Noise VS After they’ve repossessed everything.pic.twitter.com/GmtyrlMiMi — Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Solomon_Madube) 13 March 2017

Lesson from this Mabala Noise – Riky Rick saga: Next time when Julius Malema say anything or even cough pic.twitter.com/sHpDnob0At — Sam (@SpokenSam) 13 March 2017

Just imagine riky rick was showed the door from mabala noise for telling the truth pic.twitter.com/WQpuCGf0z9 — (@martinmotla) 12 March 2017

Just waiting for @rikyrickworld to release those mabala noise files… pic.twitter.com/Wk2ZGng6Hr — RiRi (@Ms_Reelax) March 13, 2017

So Mabala Noise Fired Riky Rick and repossessed everything they bought him pic.twitter.com/UF614e2zi8 — #Impepho (@quency_mbonani) March 13, 2017

Artists. If a company gives you millions as an advance. How do you think you’ll pay it back, fam? Come on. READ the contract. #MabalaNoise — IZWELETHU (@miss_andisa) 14 March 2017

If Julius tells you the child is not yours, don’t go for a paternity test. It’s not. If Juju has it, that file is certified. #MabalaNoise — IZWELETHU (@miss_andisa) 14 March 2017