Social media reacts to Riky Rick leaving Mabala Noise

By Daniel Leibrandt on March 15, 2017
Heres-Why-Riky-Rick-Is-Not-Part-Of-Mabala’s-Metro-Awards-Celebration-Concert-400x260


Riky Rick took to his social media yesterday to confirm his departure from Mabala Noise, and wasting no time, social media went in on both Riky Rick and Mabala Noise

Riky said he prayed about the decision before making it final and then when he was confident, he decided to leave the label and move forward.

Shortly after that, social media decided to add their comment on the matter and reminded Riky that Julius Malema warned him about Mabala Noise in the past and he told Julius in response to stop lying to the people.