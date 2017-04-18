Social media throws shade at Khanyi Mbau
Byon April 18, 2017
After Khanyi posted a picture of herself looking light skinned, social media went in on her saying that she had become too light, while others posted pictures shading the star.
Despite the shade Khanyi was unmoved, instead saying that even when people question how she lives her life, she decides to focus on how blessed she is.
Khanyi has been in the entertainment industry for 13 years now.
Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Khanyi’s picture;
Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza at this year's Durban July pic.twitter.com/iFdMSMcyKX
— Nandi🔥Cakes (@nandicakes) April 17, 2017
What if this is Khanyi Mbau's strategic plan to get us the land back pic.twitter.com/mJBZMGoxcx
— Xolani Mzobe (@xc_mzobe) April 17, 2017
Khanyi Mbau looking bleaching so much she looks like chicken breasts pic.twitter.com/knEKqiF7so
— Jahbulonite (@jahbulonite) April 17, 2017
Problem is, the name Khanyi Mbau is still very Afro, she must that bleaching it slowly like Khanyi, Khany, Khan, Kha, Kh & finaly just #KAY
— Seloke Fabiao (@SelokeFabiao) April 18, 2017
Khanyi Mbau Skin instruction
cold wash only
Do not bleach
Do not dry clean
Wash separately
Do not tumble dry
— Brickz (@moagibrickzjuli) April 18, 2017
Khanyi Mbau just proved that the struggle for African women is really. African women liberate your mind your beautiful the way you are. pic.twitter.com/HDL7S4AxUO
— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) April 17, 2017
Just doesn't matter how yellow Khanyi Mbau is, when they say blacks this side…..SIYA SONKE😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UjpYkrp0Zz
— Chris Modikoe. (@123_Zee_) April 17, 2017
Rachel Dolezal & Khanyi Mbau both think the grass is greener on the other side pic.twitter.com/LWvbz1dBTw
— Uno892🌾🐐 (@Unorthodox66) April 18, 2017
If you look at #KhanyiMbau new skin colour you'd swear it was inspired by the door frame and chairs in that house. pic.twitter.com/LCjEMwDjvx
— Dithato Mogoiwa (@Dithato4) April 18, 2017