Social media throws shade at Khanyi Mbau

By Drum Digital on April 18, 2017
After Khanyi posted a picture of herself looking light skinned, social media went in on her saying that she had become too light, while others posted pictures shading the star.

Despite the shade Khanyi was unmoved, instead saying that even when people question how she lives her life, she decides to focus on how blessed she is.

Khanyi has been in the entertainment industry for 13 years now.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Khanyi’s picture;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 