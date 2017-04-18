Social media throws shade at Khanyi Mbau

After Khanyi posted a picture of herself looking light skinned, social media went in on her saying that she had become too light, while others posted pictures shading the star.

Despite the shade Khanyi was unmoved, instead saying that even when people question how she lives her life, she decides to focus on how blessed she is.

Khanyi has been in the entertainment industry for 13 years now.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Khanyi’s picture;





Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza at this year's Durban July pic.twitter.com/iFdMSMcyKX — Nandi🔥Cakes (@nandicakes) April 17, 2017





What if this is Khanyi Mbau's strategic plan to get us the land back pic.twitter.com/mJBZMGoxcx — Xolani Mzobe (@xc_mzobe) April 17, 2017





Khanyi Mbau looking bleaching so much she looks like chicken breasts pic.twitter.com/knEKqiF7so — Jahbulonite (@jahbulonite) April 17, 2017





Problem is, the name Khanyi Mbau is still very Afro, she must that bleaching it slowly like Khanyi, Khany, Khan, Kha, Kh & finaly just #KAY — Seloke Fabiao (@SelokeFabiao) April 18, 2017





Khanyi Mbau Skin instruction cold wash only

Do not bleach

Do not dry clean

Wash separately

Do not tumble dry — Brickz (@moagibrickzjuli) April 18, 2017





Khanyi Mbau just proved that the struggle for African women is really. African women liberate your mind your beautiful the way you are. pic.twitter.com/HDL7S4AxUO — Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) April 17, 2017





Just doesn't matter how yellow Khanyi Mbau is, when they say blacks this side…..SIYA SONKE😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UjpYkrp0Zz — Chris Modikoe. (@123_Zee_) April 17, 2017





Rachel Dolezal & Khanyi Mbau both think the grass is greener on the other side pic.twitter.com/LWvbz1dBTw — Uno892🌾🐐 (@Unorthodox66) April 18, 2017



