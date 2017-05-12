Somizi on being friendzoned

Image: Somizi Instagram

Choreographer and Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo said that him being a social media powerhouse doesn’t help in the love department – he’s been rejected a few times.

Taking to social media, Somizi said he’s known someone for a while on a “platonic level and boom I realise how bae they actually are and find myself crushing”.

However, despite him showing affection and interest in this person, he says, “They see me as a friend and they are an acquaintance ex.”

Well it might not have worked out this time, but we hope you find someone who feels the same about you soon, Somizi.