Thandiswa has great news to share

Award winning singer and song writer Thandiswa Mazwa who released her last album Belede last October is already ready to release another album. ¬†Thandiswa spoke about that the new album this morning on Metro FM during DJ Fresh’s show.

“I am working on some new stuff, it’s tricky because I am doing too many things. I am also working on an erotic album, which is confusing to a lot of people that are like ‘Thandiswa, sister of the nation, erotic album?’ But I’m just like ‘Yes, please can we be sexy for a minute. Just don’t let the children listen to this one,” she told DJ Fresh.

“I am doing a collaboration with the Black Jacks for a punk rock album. So that I can engage my angry/rage side,” she added.

With the way every work of Thandiswa’s has always been great we are definitely looking forward to her new music.