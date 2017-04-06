Image: Thando Thabethe, Instagram

Media personalty Thando Thabethe told all and spilled the beans on her man, Frans Mashao.

The Generations: The Legacy star told Bona Magazine she and Frans met on a yacht at a media event four years ago and he made fun of her toes. She said she found him funny, and after that, it all fell into place. “I gave him my number and we met up in Johannesburg and have been together ever since.”

Thando says just because she’s a public figure doesn’t mean she’ll hide her man and attempt to keep him away from the media, she added that she’ll flaunt her relationship fearlessly because she wants people know she’s happy. “I don’t put myself under too much pressure. I’m not going to hide my man just because I’m in the public eye. When I feel like posting his pictures on social media, I do. Everyone wants to show off their love, and I’m no different just because I’m a public figure.”

She added that although marriage is not on the cards for her right now, she’s definitely looking forward to it in future. “I would love to get married and have kids; I want the whole shebang. I believe marriage brings structure to a relationship, especially if you want to start a family.”

The radio DJ says her man has helped her to grow in many ways. “Both of us are ambitious, and he has helped me to value myself more – not just in monetary terms, but in other areas as well,” she added.