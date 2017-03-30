Thato Molamu on finally seeing results of his hard work

Many South African artists say that the entertainment industry doesn’t pay and at times that is why most of them die poor. However, for Greed & Desire actor Thato Molamu his time in the industry is starting to pay off.

Thato says six years into the entertainment industry, he is finally in a good financial position.

“Six years into the business and I have only now started living the life I wanted,” Thato says about his finances.

Thato says he is able to take care of two children and that makes him happy.

“I’m grateful both my children’s mothers were supportive and believed I would make it one day,” Thato adds.

Source: True Love Magazine