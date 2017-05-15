Thembisa on being bullied

Image: Thembis Mdoda Instagram

Television and radio personality Thembisa Mdoda says she has been a victim of bullying. Opening up to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele Thembisa said that she was bullied during her time as a young girl when the family lived in Pietersburg.

“I was grade 8 and other older students made me carry their bags, tow their toothbrushes while they combed their hair and I would never understand it,” Thembisa explains.

Thembisa says there was a time when the older students would say they pick on pretty girls and for her it didn’t make much sense because she didn’t consider herself that pretty.

Thembisa says because of the bullying it takes a long time now for her to know people and be comfortable in their spaces.